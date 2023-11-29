Snow increases Thursday night, falls through Friday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The coldest of the cold is starting to relax a bit. That doesn’t mean we’re not cold. We’re just a little less cold. We’re also tracking a parade of storm systems that will bring more snow to Western Colorado late this week.

Round One: Thursday

The first shot at snow is on Thursday. Realistically, this isn’t a big round of snow - especially during the day. The core of the storm system will pass south of us over New Mexico. It’s close enough to bring snow to the San Juan Mountains. Spotty snow is very possible around Montrose and Cortez, then some snowy spots become possible Thursday evening around Grand Junction and Delta as the next storm system approaches.

Round Two: Thursday Night & Friday

The next storm system will affect Western Colorado on Friday. Snow will increase Thursday night through Friday morning. The Friday morning drive may be a slow and snowy drive. Snow will fall through much of the day. It may turn slushy and mix with cold rain during the warmest part of the day. The snow will fade Friday night through Saturday morning, and we’ll get a break.

Round Three: Saturday Evening

A third round of snow will arrive Saturday afternoon and evening. This one looks less promising, and it may be confined to the mountains just east of us through Sunday morning.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be clear. We’ll cool from lower 30s at 6 PM to mid-to-upper 20s at 8 PM, then to low-to-mid 20s at 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be mostly clear. Low temperatures by morning will be near 18 degrees around Grand Junction, 15 degrees around Montrose, 17 degrees around Delta, and 13 degrees around Cortez. Wednesday will be mostly sunny to start. Clouds will increase, and the day will end more cloudy. We’ll warm from mid-to-upper teens at 7 AM to near freezing at 11 AM, then to upper 30s and lower 40s at 3 PM. High temperatures will be near 42 degrees around Grand Junction, 41 degrees around Montrose, 44 degrees around Delta, and 46 degrees around Cortez.

