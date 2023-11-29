Four of five found dead in Denver were killed by overdoses, not the cold, says examiner

Downtown Denver grapples with a somber discovery after five individuals were found dead following a frigid night, with four attributed to drug overdoses.
By (Kacie Sinton)
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 2:08 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
DENVER, Colo. (KJCT) - Four people were found dead in different parts of downtown Denver after a cold and snowy night earlier this week. Now, another body has been found.

The city’s public health department attributes four of these to deaths to drug overdoses.

The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner, after conducting autopsies, stated that conclusive evidence linking the five deaths to hypothermia was not established

According to the medical examiner’s online dashboard tracking overdose deaths, the city has already surpassed the total number of drug overdoses recorded in the entirety of 2022. To date, there have been 459 drug overdoses in Denver in 2023, surpassing the total of 453 recorded in 2022 well ahead of the end of the year.

There is no word from authorities yet on how the fifth person died.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

