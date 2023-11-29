Grand Valley schools struggle to keep students in class

By (Cristian Sida)
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 11:22 PM MST
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) The Colorado Department of Education states in a study that 25% of students in the state were absent for around 10% of the 2022–2023 school year.

“It really doesn’t matter if it’s an excused absence or an unexcused absence,” said Tracy Gallegos, director of access, opportunity, and family partnership for Mesa County Valley School District 51. “We really need students to be at school as much as possible. District 51 is striving to communicate with parents regarding the issue of chronic absenteeism, which refers to the absence of a student for at least 10% of the school year due to any reason.

“What research shows is that we need to see students in school at least 95% of the time,” said Gallegos. “You know, we’re seeing large numbers of students that are down below 90% of the time.”

School officials have expressed concern over the fact that the affected individuals are mostly high school students. This is a cause for alarm. “Two days a month leads to a student missing, you know, 20 days a year, 20 hours of math instruction, 30 hours of reading and writing, and two days a month throughout the process of a student’s career, they miss a whole school year of instruction by the time they graduate,” said Gallegos.

Ditching school books will affect a child in a variety of ways, both academically and socially. That’s why the district continues to emphasize to families that attendance is crucial for academic success.

