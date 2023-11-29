Cortez officer killed during traffic stop

Just before 11:30 a.m. a Cortez Police Department officer conducted a traffic stop on South...
Just before 11:30 a.m. a Cortez Police Department officer conducted a traffic stop on South Broadway. Shots were fired and injured the officer.(Cortez Police Department)
By (Hannah Hickman)
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 3:48 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A police officer from the Cortez Police Department has died following a traffic stop.

Just before 11:30 a.m. a Cortez Police Department officer conducted a traffic stop on South Broadway. Shots were fired and injured the officer.

The suspects involved in the shooting were located in the 7500 block of HWY 160-491.

More gunshots were exchanged between the suspects and the officer. One suspect died on scene and a second was taken into custody.

The injured officer was transported to Southwest Memorial Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Flags have been lowered to half-staff in the area in support of the Cortez Police Department.

The identity of the officer has not been released.

