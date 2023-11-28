Police share winter driving tips

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Whether you’re a native, a new resident, or a tourist, driving in Colorado’s winter weather can be dangerous if you’re not prepared.

The Grand Junction Department wants drivers to be cognizant of the weather, so if your car has frost on the windshield, side windows, or mirrors, make sure it’s all cleared off, and don’t forget headlights, brake lights, and license plates.

Also being aware of the roadway condition, according to GJPD, the state driver’s manual talks about a minimum three-second following distance to the vehicle ahead of you. But when you add concerns to the roadway, such as ice and snow, that might double, triple, or quadruple your following distance to the vehicle ahead of you. So the police suggest drivers adjust their speed accordingly.

“This time of year, as we work through the winter, we see situations where somebody would be coming down the road, especially during the morning hours, and they might have, if we’re lucky, a small hole or field of view directly in front of the driver’s position, and the rest of the window or windshield is totally obscured by snow and ice,” said John Ferguson, police motor technician. “Take the time to make sure that is all thoroughly cleared off of there before you leave your driveway or leave your home.”

