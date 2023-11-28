Chilly week to end with another round of snow

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The little bit of warming that happens this week will keep us colder than normal for at least the next week. That little bit of warming leads to our next snow maker at the end of this week.

Icy Cold Nights & Mornings

Low temperatures on Monday morning were 13 degrees at Grand Junction, Montrose, and Delta. Cortez cooled to a low of 10 degrees, and Aspen hit 3 degrees. Tonight will be cold again and not much different than last night.

This evening will be clear. We’ll cool from upper 20s at 6 PM to middle 20s at 8 PM, then to lower 20s at 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be clear and cold. Low temperatures will be near 15 degrees at Grand Junction, 12 degrees at Montrose, 14 degrees at Delta, and 8 degrees around Cortez.

Tuesday Warms Only A Little

Tuesday will be sunny. We’ll be icy cold on the way out the door in the morning with temperatures in the mid-to-upper teens at 7 AM, then lower 20s at 9 AM and lower 30s at 11 AM. We’ll break freezing by lunch time, then we’ll warm into the upper 30s and lower 40s by 3 PM. High temperatures will be near 39 degrees around Grand Junction, 40 degrees around Montrose, 43 degrees around Delta, and 42 degrees around Cortez.

Snow Possible Late This Week

We’re tracking a couple of storm systems for late this week and this weekend. The first passes by on Thursday. It may bring some snow to our southern areas - like Cortez and Montrose - but it will mainly pass south of us over New Mexico. Another storm system will arrive on Friday and bring snow through Friday night and Saturday morning. This storm system is the bigger deal as it will affect more of our area and will bring more widespread snow. We’re closely monitoring the progress of these snow makers, and we’ll keep you updated on any changes to the forecast.

