Woman kidnapped from shopping center on Black Friday, police say

Shamia Sanford was taken from a T-Mobile store on Black Friday.
By Rachel Vadaj and Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 1:34 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Ohio authorities said a woman was kidnapped on Black Friday and they are now asking for help in locating her.

The Cleveland Division of Police confirmed Shamia Sanford was taken from a T-Mobile store in the Steelyard Commons shopping center.

WOIO reports it took Cleveland police three days to report the kidnapping to the public.

They also did not specify the exact time the kidnapping occurred, what Sanford was wearing before she was kidnapped, or any information on a potential suspect.

Police did release a photo of Sanford to make it easier for a member of the public to recognize her.

Anyone with information on this kidnapping is asked to contact the Cleveland Police Department at 216-621-1234.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Delta Panthers Football wins first title since 1960
Delta Panthers Football wins first title since 1960
This combo of images provided by the Muskogee County, Okla., Sheriff’s Office shows Jon...
Colorado funeral home owners where decomposing bodies found returned to state to face charges
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams (8) passes the ball away from Denver Nuggets...
Nikola Jokic Injury Status - Nuggets vs. Clippers Injury Report November 27
Limited warming will keep us chilly this week. That limited warming also sets the path toward...
Slow, limited warming this week leads to our next snow maker

Latest News

A chance meeting between two men at a hospital lead to a life-changing ride for a heart...
Chance meeting between two men leads to a fast heart transplant
FILE - A sign on the University of Vermont campus in Burlington, Vt., is pictured on March 11,...
Suspect in shooting of 3 men of Palestinian descent near the University of Vermont pleads not guilty
Other guests at Disneyland captured video of the incident.
Disneyland guest arrested after streaking in ‘It’s a Small World,’ video shows
Fidelity National Financial is investigating a cybersecurity breach that disrupted some of the...
Cybersecurity breach impacts several Fidelity National Financial systems
Former President Donald Trump waits to take the witness stand during his civil fraud trial at...
Donald Trump set to testify again next month in his civil fraud trial