Tragic Thanksgiving weekend crash in Weld County claims life of 4-year-old, injures others in car-train collision

During the Thanksgiving weekend, a car-train collision in Weld County claimed the life of a 4-year-old child and injured others.
By (Kacie Sinton)
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 4:43 PM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (KJCT) - Over the Thanksgiving weekend, a crash involving a car and a train occurred in Weld County, killing a 4-year-old child and injuring several others. The incident happened Saturday morning when Colorado State Patrol troopers responded to a call near Weld County Road 88, just east of Highway 85 at 10:12 a.m.

According to the Colorado State Patrol, the 26-year-old woman driving the car allegedly did not stop at a stop sign. As a result, the train hit the rear half of the car. The impact of the train was severe, leading to serious injuries for the 4-year-old child who was rushed to the hospital but later succumbed to their injuries.

Additionally, a 2-year-old child who was also in the car sustained serious injuries and was taken to the hospital for medical attention. The 26-year-old woman driving the car and a male passenger of the same age sustained minor injuries.

The Colorado State Patrol says that it is actively investigating the incident. At this point in the investigation, authorities said that alcohol, drugs, and speed are not believed to be contributing factors in the crash.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Delta Panthers Football wins first title since 1960
Delta Panthers Football wins first title since 1960
This combo of images provided by the Muskogee County, Okla., Sheriff’s Office shows Jon...
Colorado funeral home owners where decomposing bodies found returned to state to face charges
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams (8) passes the ball away from Denver Nuggets...
Nikola Jokic Injury Status - Nuggets vs. Clippers Injury Report November 27
Limited warming will keep us chilly this week. That limited warming also sets the path toward...
Slow, limited warming this week leads to our next snow maker

Latest News

It's President Joe Biden, the 45th President of the United States.
Biden plans to visit Colorado this week
During the Thanksgiving weekend, a car-train collision in Weld County claimed the life of a...
Tragic Thanksgiving weekend crash in Weld County claims life of 4-year-old, injures others
Mesa County Crime Stoppers talks cyber monday and porch pirates
Grand Rivers pet of the week
Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: Louie