Slow, limited warming this week leads to our next snow maker

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - We’ve spent only about two hours above freezing since 10:22 Friday night at the Grand Junction Airport. Much the Grand Valley hasn’t even seen above-freezing temperatures that long.

Sunday Morning Was the Coldest Since February

Low temperatures on Sunday morning were 12 degrees at Grand Junction, 21 degrees at Montrose, 22 degrees at Delta, 12 degrees at Cortez, and -2 degrees at Aspen. That 12 degrees at Grand Junction is the coldest temperature at Grand Junction since February 16.

Icy Cold Again Tonight

This evening will be clear and cold. Temperatures will tumble from near 26 degrees at 6 PM to 22 degrees at 8 PM, then to about 20 degrees at 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be mainly clear. Low temperatures by morning will be near 13 degrees around Grand Junction, 9 degrees around Montrose, 13 degrees around 13 Delta, and 7 degrees around Cortez.

Chilly On Monday

Monday will be sunny. We’ll start with teens at 7 AM, then we’ll warm toward 30 degrees at 11 AM, then into the mid-to-upper 30s by 2 PM. High temperatures will be near 37 degrees around Grand Junction, 36 degrees around Montrose, 39 degrees around Delta, and 40 degrees around Cortez.

Our Next Weather Makers

A storm system will bring snow on Thursday. This storm system will likely target our southern areas - Cortez and Montrose - and brush the northern areas around Grand Junction. Another storm system will arrive on Friday. Snow will be more widespread across much of the area through Saturday morning. We’ll be monitoring the progress of these next two storm systems this week.

