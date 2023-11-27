Mesa County Crime Stoppers talks cyber monday and porch pirates

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Today is a day that many of us wait for all year, Cyber Monday. A time when you can get deals and steals from all of your favorite stores online. But, that also means big business for scammers.

Victor Yahn, Police Service Technician for the Grand Junction Police Department said, “If a deal is too good to be true, it probably is.” Many times scammers will prey on the elderly or young children who cannot recognize the difference between junk mail and real deals. Victor says he recommends to go to the source when you get an email that looks to good. “Go their website because they are going to post those deals on their website,” he said.

Also, with the holiday season upon us, Mesa County Crime Stoppers is warning about porch pirates. If you receive packages daily, or even weekly, it’s possible you could be a target for porch pirates. But he has a few tips on how to avoid becoming a victim. “Track your package to make sure you know when it’s going to arrive, or have neighbors watch out for your packages.” Another great tip is use a shipping address that you know is safe. If you or someone you know work from home, send your packages there. Or, if you have a business, use that address so your items don’t sit on your front porch for hours in danger of being stolen.

