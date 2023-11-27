Insights from Community Survey Data Shed Light on Residents’ Satisfaction and Key Areas of Focus.

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The City of Montrose has received valuable insights into the community’s perception of city services and important community issues through a comprehensive report detailing the results of the city’s 2023 Community Survey. The survey was conducted by ETC Institute, a national organization with 40 years of experience in community surveys and engagement research. The report highlights changes in public opinion since the city’s 2016 Community Survey and compares local measures of citizen satisfaction with those from communities in the Mountain Region and across the U.S. The survey results have a 95% level of confidence with a precision of at least +/- 4.8%, based on the number of surveys completed.

The information gathered from the survey is helpful in identifying areas where the city organization is excelling and where renewed emphasis or improvement is needed. The survey report shows that residents have an overall positive perception of the City of Montrose, with satisfaction with city services higher than in other communities throughout the U.S. in 31 of 47 areas and significantly higher (5% or more) in 24 areas.

The city has exceeded national benchmarks for citizen satisfaction in several areas, including trash and recycling, quality of parks and open spaces, customer service, police services, and communication with the public. However, ratings for city services were significantly lower compared to regional or national standards in areas such as traffic flow and congestion management, condition of city streets, crime prevention efforts, adequacy of street lighting, and maintenance of sidewalks. According to the city’s 2016 Community Survey, administered by ETC Institute, there have been significant shifts in citizen satisfaction. Overall, satisfaction with city services has increased in 50 of 93 areas, remained the same in 1 of 93 areas, and decreased in 42 of 93 areas.

The following areas have experienced notable increases in satisfaction since 2016:

1. Ease of Travel by Car (+14%)

2. Availability of Paved Walking/Biking Trails (+12%)

3. Customer Service at Retail Businesses (+10%)

4. Downtown Visitor Center (+9%)

5. Availability of Bike Lanes (+9%)

6. Job Opportunities (+9%)

On the other hand, there have been notable decreases in satisfaction since 2016 in the following areas:

1. Access to Quality Affordable Housing (-21%)

2. Cost of Living (-16%)

3. Crime Prevention Efforts (-14%)

4. Enforcement of Codes and Ordinances (-11%)

5. Visibility of Police Officers (-11%)

6. Feeling of Safety in City Parks (-11%).

To assist the city in determining investment priorities for the next two years, the survey conducted an importance-satisfaction analysis. This analysis examined the importance residents placed on each city service in combination with their level of satisfaction. By identifying services that are of high importance but low satisfaction, the analysis pinpointed areas where improvement would have the most significant impact on overall satisfaction with city services over the next two years. The top priorities identified were traffic flow and congestion, followed by the condition of city streets, the enforcement of city codes and ordinances, and affordable housing. In terms of public safety, the city’s crime prevention efforts, enforcement of local traffic laws, and code enforcement emerged as the top priorities.

The full survey report and interactive data dashboard are available on the city’s website at CityofMontrose.org/Survey.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.