I-70 Westbound near Glenwood Springs reopened following crash

I-70 Westbound near Glenwood Springs reopened following crash
By (Kacie Sinton)
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 2:23 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (KJCT) - The westbound lanes of I-70 were shut down near Glenwood Springs for about an hour after a crash on Monday afternoon.

The closed section of I-70 stretched between Exit 125: Hanging Lake and Exit 123: Shoshone, roughly four miles east of No Name. The Colorado Department of Transportation said that motorists experienced delays in the area until the crash was dealt with.

Interactive Map from cotrip.org

The crash was reported just after 1 p.m. Monday and was reopened just after 2 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Delta Panthers Football wins first title since 1960
Delta Panthers Football wins first title since 1960
This combo of images provided by the Muskogee County, Okla., Sheriff’s Office shows Jon...
Colorado funeral home owners where decomposing bodies found returned to state to face charges
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams (8) passes the ball away from Denver Nuggets...
Nikola Jokic Injury Status - Nuggets vs. Clippers Injury Report November 27
Limited warming will keep us chilly this week. That limited warming also sets the path toward...
Slow, limited warming this week leads to our next snow maker

Latest News

Insights from Community Survey Data Shed Light on Residents’ Satisfaction and Key Areas of Focus.
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, right, posts up against San Antonio Spurs forward Zach...
Jokic has near triple-double, leads Nuggets over Spurs, 132-120
Denver Broncos defensive end Zach Allen (99) is congratulated by teammates Nik Bonitto (42)...
Broncos’ surging defense gets three more takeaways in 29-12 win over Browns
If you’re in the market for a Christmas tree, you may want to head to the Redlands, where the...
Scout Troop Christmas tree fundraiser