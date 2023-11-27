Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: Louie

Grand Rivers pet of the week
By (Gabriel Gonzalez)
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 3:23 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Meet Louie!

Louie is a 4-year-old male lab mix who is black/white in color and a small size at 47lbs. Labs have been one of the most popular dogs for decades! Louie is very sociable and loves people. He loves being petted and leans into you while you pet him. He is easy going and would like to run around in your fenced yard or go for some walks or runs. He likes other friendly dogs. He walks well on a leash and knows basic commands like sit and shake.

Louie is adoptable NOW and at Grand Rivers Dog Adoption Event:

Chow Down Redlands

2500 Broadway St, Unit H, Gr Jct

Sat 12/2/23 from 10am-12:30pm

Seriously interested in adopting a Grand Rivers Humane dog? Complete adoption application at https://grandrivershumane.org/adoption-application/ or call 970-644-0575.

URGENT need for CAT and DOG FOSTERS! Grand Rivers Humane invites you to be a cat or dog foster - fostering saves lives. Nationally & locally, the number of adoptable dogs is up, and adoptions are down. Mesa County Animal Services is currently over capacity. We will provide supplies needed, food, and any needed medical care. Please complete the foster application and Grand Rivers will contact you. https://grandrivershumane.org/foster-application/

