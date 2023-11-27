Biden plans to visit Colorado this week

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - President Joe Biden is scheduled to visit Denver and Pueblo Tuesday.

President Biden will be hosting a campaign reception in conjunction with Governor Jared Polis. After the campaign reception concludes, Biden will head to Pueblo on Wednesday where he will tour the CS Wind America Inc. facility which is the world’s largest wind tower manufacturer. During his visit President Biden aims to emphasize the investments his administration has made in the clean energy sector which was able to be accomplished through the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), which is a comprehensive law encompassing climate, tax, and healthcare reforms.

As a result of the IRA, CS Wind has announced a 250 million dollar investment that aims to expand its facility in Southern Colorado, which is projected to create more than 850 new jobs in the region.

President Biden is expected to address the opposition from Republicans, including Congress member Lauren Boebert, who pose a threat to these investments and the potential job opportunities they bring. House republicans have introduced various bills and amendments aimed at repealing certain provisions of the IRA.

