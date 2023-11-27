Biden plans to visit Colorado this week

President Biden will be visiting Denver and Pueblo area hosting a campaign and visiting facilities.
By Aiga Petelo
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 4:20 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - President Joe Biden is scheduled to visit Denver and Pueblo Tuesday.

President Biden will be hosting a campaign reception in conjunction with Governor Jared Polis. After the campaign reception concludes, Biden will head to Pueblo on Wednesday where he will tour the CS Wind America Inc. facility which is the world’s largest wind tower manufacturer. During his visit President Biden aims to emphasize the investments his administration has made in the clean energy sector which was able to be accomplished through the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), which is a comprehensive law encompassing climate, tax, and healthcare reforms.

As a result of the IRA, CS Wind has announced a 250 million dollar investment that aims to expand its facility in Southern Colorado, which is projected to create more than 850 new jobs in the region.

President Biden is expected to address the opposition from Republicans, including Congress member Lauren Boebert, who pose a threat to these investments and the potential job opportunities they bring. House republicans have introduced various bills and amendments aimed at repealing certain provisions of the IRA.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Delta Panthers Football wins first title since 1960
Delta Panthers Football wins first title since 1960
This combo of images provided by the Muskogee County, Okla., Sheriff’s Office shows Jon...
Colorado funeral home owners where decomposing bodies found returned to state to face charges
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams (8) passes the ball away from Denver Nuggets...
Nikola Jokic Injury Status - Nuggets vs. Clippers Injury Report November 27
Limited warming will keep us chilly this week. That limited warming also sets the path toward...
Slow, limited warming this week leads to our next snow maker

Latest News

Tragic Thanksgiving weekend crash in Weld County claims life of 4-year-old, injures others in...
Tragic Thanksgiving weekend crash in Weld County claims life of 4-year-old, injures others in car-train collision
During the Thanksgiving weekend, a car-train collision in Weld County claimed the life of a...
Tragic Thanksgiving weekend crash in Weld County claims life of 4-year-old, injures others
Mesa County Crime Stoppers talks cyber monday and porch pirates
Grand Rivers pet of the week
Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: Louie