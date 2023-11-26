Scout Troop Christmas tree fundraiser

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -If you’re in the market for a Christmas tree, you may want to head to the Redlands, where the boy scouts are selling trees, and the proceeds go to a good cause.

“So every year during Christmas time, we have the tree lot, where we sell Christmas trees,” said Troop 353 Scoutmaster Remijio Galvin.

The fundraiser helps with costs for activities year-round, which help troops further their skills. “So we are still working on getting a lot of our initial equipment and some of our more fundamental camping gear put together,” said Girls Troop 353 Scoutmaster Annette Rosling.

The tree lot is located at the Medowlark Garden Market. It will be open on Nov. 29 through Dec. 1 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Dec. 2 and 3.

