CBP seizes fake watch that could be worth over $3 million if it was authentic

A counterfeit watch, with the authentic version valuing over $3 million, was seized by Customs officers in November.(CBP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 12:31 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
(CNN) -- U.S. Customs officers recently stopped time in its tracks.

Customs and Border Protection seized a counterfeit of a rare watch that was shipped from India and heading to a home in Palm Beach, Florida.

The Richard Mille 88 Smiley watch is highly sought after because only 50 of them exist around the world. They are estimated at valuing nearly $4 million each.

Customs officers confiscated the fake watch on Nov. 16 in Cincinnati.

Officers said they knew it was fake because of the watch’s packaging, its lack of fine details and the fact that the item arrived in the U.S. uninsured.

An agency spokesperson said watches and jewelry are the most commonly counterfeited items seized by Customs officers.

The day after the fake watch was seized, another shipment of fake watches was confiscated with a worth of nearly $900.

