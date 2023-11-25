On-and-off snow continues through Saturday morning

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Snow has fallen across much of the area, though accumulation has been limited in the Grand Valley.

On-and-off snow will fall throughout the night, then it will fade to an end between 7-10 AM Saturday. Lingering snow on the higher elevations will fade by about 3-4 PM. The sun will come out as the clouds thin out and break up, then we’ll turn colder.

Accumulation Forecast

More snow will melt than accumulate, but we still can get up to an inch or two on the ground. Most areas in the valleys won’t get more than that, but many areas will get less. Higher accumulations are likely on the Grand Mesa, the Uncompahgre Plateau, and the other higher terrain.

Turning Colder

The surge of cold air becomes the next big part of our weather story. Saturday morning lows will be near 24 degrees around Grand Junction, 24 degrees around Montrose, 26 degrees around Delta, and 17 degrees around Cortez. Saturday will start with lingering snow, then the sun will peek from behind the clouds in the afternoon. We’ll struggle to do any appreciable warming. We’ll spend most of the day colder than freezing. High temperatures will be near 33 degrees around Grand Junction, 32 degrees around Montrose, 36 degrees around Delta, and 38 degrees around Cortez.

Slow, Limited Warming Next Week

Slow warming will start on Tuesday, but that slow warming still leaves us with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s and lows in the high teens in the least cold areas.

