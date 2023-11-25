Mancos Blue Jays Football Dominate to take home first ever state title

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Mancos Blue Jays 8-man Football Team had a pretty good Friday night over in Pueblo at the Thunderbowl.

The Blue Jays dominated in the State Championship, defeating the Haxtun Fightin’ Bulldogs 40-0, to take home the program’s first championship.

The cherry on top, the win was redemption for a couple of tough losses at the hands of the Fightin’ Bulldogs.

Haxtun were the lone team to defeat the Blue Jays this year, in a 28-22 game back in September, in Northeast Colorado

On top of that, Haxtun took down the Blue Jays 40-0 in the championship game back in 2021.

Senior Quarterback Kail Wayman lead the way, with six total touchdowns, four in the first half, to help set the tone.

