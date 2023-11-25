Delta Panthers Football wins first title since 1960

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Delta Panthers defeated the Rifle Bears at Stoker Stadium Saturday Afternoon, ending with a final score of 54-14.

The Panthers are categorized under the class 2A bracket and this isn’t their first encounter at the state championship level. They failed to clench the title in 2022 and in 2019, but this year they finally were able to claim the championship title, being their first title since 1960.

Rifle on the other hand has five state championships under their belt, earning their last title in 2017.

Tune into the 10 tonight for highlights and a game recap.

More to come.

If you would like to read more about The Panthers first Championship win click here , the reading will break down some of the Delta town history and how the Panthers came to win their first 2A title.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.