Salvation Army will host Thanksgiving dinner

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Salvation Army is lending a hand to those in need this Thanksgiving by offering a turkey dinner with all the fixings. Which will include turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, vegetables, cranberry sauce, and homemade pie. The charitable organization is expecting between 700 and 100 people.

Sabrina Tumey, Corp. Officer, explains that the Thanksgiving dinner is all about providing a place for everyone to feel loved and valued this holiday season. “Everyone’s invited to join us. Those that have not a spot to go, or maybe they don’t have family in town because everybody had to go someplace else, or you’ve got a family but you’re not wanting to cook, can come and join us. We’re going to be everybody’s adopted family for the day.”

The dinner will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1235 N. 4th St., Grand Junction.

