A fun discovery at Bananas Fun Park
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 11:13 PM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Bananas Fun Park is planning to completely redo two popular attractions: the bumper boat pond as well as the 19th hole on the golf course.
The amusement park is undergoing a transformation. “We aim to bring back some excitement, make improvements, and renovate certain areas to keep everything interesting and ensure that people continue to return,” said Samantha Jacinthe, general manager.
A total of 857 dirty golf balls were found hidden in various corners of the 19th hole, accumulated over 15 to 20 years.
