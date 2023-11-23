A fun discovery at Bananas Fun Park

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Bananas Fun Park is planning to completely redo two popular attractions: the bumper boat pond as well as the 19th hole on the golf course.

The amusement park is undergoing a transformation. “We aim to bring back some excitement, make improvements, and renovate certain areas to keep everything interesting and ensure that people continue to return,” said Samantha Jacinthe, general manager.

A total of 857 dirty golf balls were found hidden in various corners of the 19th hole, accumulated over 15 to 20 years.

