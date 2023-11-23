First Alert Weather Day: Friday afternoon and evening turns snow as winter storm arrives

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Friday and Saturday are First Alert Weather Days. Post-Thanksgiving travel could become dangerous across much of Colorado as snow increases and becomes heavy - especially in the mountains.

New Information: Winter Weather Alerts Issued

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from midnight Thursday night through 11 AM Saturday for the Grand Mesa, Battlement Mesa, the Uncompahgre Plateau, the northern San Juan Mountains, the Elk Mountains, the Sawatch Mountains, the Gore Range, and the Flat Tops. Winter Weather Advisories have also been issued for much of the Front Range Urban Corridor and Colorado’s Eastern Plains. Up to 6-12 inches of snow is expected in the advisory area. Locally higher amounts are possible. Snow-covered roads and reduced visibility will mean difficult or even dangerous travel conditions.

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from midnight Thursday night until 11 AM Saturday for the southern San Juan Mountains. This will likely be upgraded to either a Winter Storm Warning or a Winter Weather Advisory. Up to 8-16 inches of snow is expected in the advisory area. Locally higher amounts of up to two feet are possible. Snow-covered roads and reduced visibility will mean dangerous travel conditions.

Timing The Snow

Snow will begin increasing across the mountains between about 4 PM Thursday and midnight Thursday night. Snow will become more widespread across the mountains through Friday morning. Patchy light rain in the valleys along the Western Slope are possible before sunrise Friday. Spotty valley rain with mountain snow are likely throughout the day. The rain will change to snow Friday evening, and it will fall on and off through about midday Saturday. Lingering snow over the mountains will fade by Saturday evening, so travel conditions throughout the mountains will gradually improve starting early Sunday morning.

Snow Possible Outside the Alerts

Even outside of the winter alerts, some snow can fall. Here on the Western Slope, we should expect 1-4 inches of snow, including around Grand Junction, Delta, and Montrose. Some local variation is possible, either higher or lower. Higher snowfall amounts are likely on the higher terrain. As much as 6-10 inches of snow could fall on the Grand Mesa and around Telluride in the San Juan Mountains. This is the first snow of the season, and the ground is still rather warm. That means we may have more melting than accumulation. Up to four inches of snow may fall, but it won’t necessarily all be on the ground by the time the snow ends on Saturday.

Turning Much Colder After The Snow

After the snow, we will turn much colder. High temperatures will only be in the 30s Saturday through Tuesday. Morning lows will be in the low-to-mid teens with single digits in the Four Corners.

Thanksgiving Forecast

Thanksgiving Day will be free of any rain and snow across the Western Slope. Sun will peek through increasing clouds ahead of our approaching storm system. High temperatures will be near 50 degrees.

This evening will be mostly clear. We’ll cool from mid-40s around 6 PM to upper 30s at 8 PM, then to mid-30s at 10 PM. Low temperatures by morning will be near 29 degrees around Grand Junction, 25 degrees around Montrose, 27 degrees around Delta, and 19 degrees around Cortez. Thanksgiving Day will become increasingly cloudy. We’ll warm from upper 20s and lower 30s at 7 AM to low-to-mid 40s at 11 AM, then to upper 40s and lower 50s by 2 PM. High temperatures will be near 50 degrees around Grand Junction, 50 degrees around Montrose, 52 degrees around Delta, and 51 degrees around Cortez.

