Athletes of the Week: Delta Panthers and Rifle Bears prep for State Championship Showdown

By Garrett Brown
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 11:19 PM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Delta Panthers and Rifle Bears Football Teams are getting ready to face off for the Class 2A State Championship Game.

It was announced earlier on in the week, that the Colorado High School Activities Association was moving the game, from the originally planned location, of Pueblo at the Thunderbowl, to Stocker Stadium at 1:00pm.

This game will be a rematch of when these two played in September, where the Panthers won 28-7.

How the Panthers and Bears performed in their semifinals games, as well as the Montrose Red Hawks Quarterfinal game in the Class 4A Bracket can be found here.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Red swamp crawfish
Crawfish boils soon to be legal in Colorado
Friday and Saturday are First Alert Weather Days for all of Colorado’s Western Slope. Rain and...
First Alert Weather Day: Snow increasingly likely Friday & Saturday
State lawmakers pass bills for TABOR refunds, property taxes.
Property tax, TABOR bills pass committee
Intersection of 1st and Grand in Grand Junction
Mesa County road problem reporter
There are two main features of concern with this week’s weather: Thanksgiving and a Black...
Thanksgiving week could end with our first snow of the season

Latest News

Colorado Avalanche defenseman Devon Toews, front left, vie for control of the puck with...
Just called up from minors, Tufte scores go-ahead goal in 3rd to help Avalanche beat Canucks 5-2
Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (1) is defended by Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner...
Franz Wagner has big 2nd half as Magic hold off Nikola Jokic, Nuggets for 5th straight win
A fun discovery at Bananas Fun Park
Live to VOD recordings of KKCO newscasts
Athletes of the Week: Delta Panthers and Rifle Bears prep for State Championship Showdown