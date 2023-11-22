Mesa County road problem reporter

Intersection of 1st and Grand in Grand Junction
Intersection of 1st and Grand in Grand Junction(KKCO / KJCT)
By (Cristian Sida)
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 9:30 PM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - If you encounter issues on our roads, such as potholes, improper drainage, or traffic signal malfunctions, Mesa County residents can report them with the road problem reporter tool.

The platform is user-friendly, enabling easy submission of reports, including photos and descriptions of the problem. Mesa County Public Works will receive the notifications and provide an estimated response time and updates.

Mesa County Public Works has been developing this tool to improve communication between the county and its residents. The platform is expected to reduce response times for reported issues and improve the overall efficiency of the county’s problem-solving process.

“We are just all about transparency and wanting to make things as transparent and efficient as possible, and this is a tool that folks don’t have to look for a phone number or try and find the right department; they simply go to our website and report their problem, and it’s handled from there.”

The reporting tool is available on the Mesa County Public Works website.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State lawmakers pass bills for TABOR refunds, property taxes.
Property tax, TABOR bills pass committee
Red swamp crawfish
Crawfish boils soon to be legal in Colorado
LGBTQIA Friendsgiving
LGBTQIA Friendsgiving!
The Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center, nestled in Divide, Colorado, proudly announces the...
Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center celebrates the arrival of American Red Wolf
The sun will return on Monday morning and bring blue skies through Wednesday.
The storm system clears up overnight, leading to a warm start to the week.

Latest News

The statewide audit was completed Monday without any discrepancies for Mesa County's 2023...
Mesa County 2023 Coordinated Election results certified
Red swamp crawfish
Crawfish boils soon to be legal in Colorado
Pet of the Week: Sausage and Fezzik
Pet of the Week: Sausage and Fezzik
Colorado Parks and Wildlife logo.
Celebrate the holiday with an outdoor adventure on Fresh Air Friday