November’s beaver moon to grace the sky this weekend

FILE: While it will appear full for the entire weekend, NASA reported it will be at its fullest...
FILE: While it will appear full for the entire weekend, NASA reported it will be at its fullest for skywatchers in the U.S. Sunday night into early Monday morning.(Sonny Cavazos | Sonny Cavazos)
By Dorothy Sedovic
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 11:09 AM MST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The late November full moon, often referred to as the beaver moon, will be making an appearance this weekend.

While it will appear full for the entire weekend, NASA reported it will be at its fullest for skywatchers in the U.S. Sunday night into early Monday morning.

According to Earth Sky, it will be in the Taurus constellation.

There are two possible interpretations as to why the full moon in late November is referred to as the beaver moon. NASA reported it could be referring to when beaver traps are laid out to ensure pelts are ready for the winter. Or it could refer to how active beavers are during this time as they prepare for the winter months.

The beaver moon is also referred to as the frost moon or snow moon.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State lawmakers pass bills for TABOR refunds, property taxes.
Property tax, TABOR bills pass committee
LGBTQIA Friendsgiving
LGBTQIA Friendsgiving!
The sun will return on Monday morning and bring blue skies through Wednesday.
The storm system clears up overnight, leading to a warm start to the week.
The Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center, nestled in Divide, Colorado, proudly announces the...
Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center celebrates the arrival of American Red Wolf
There are two main features of concern with this week’s weather: Thanksgiving and a Black...
Thanksgiving week could end with our first snow of the season

Latest News

Sean Grimsley, attorney for the petitioners, delivers closing arguments in a hearing for a...
Both sides appeal ruling that Trump can stay on Colorado ballot despite insurrection finding
Israeli soldiers work on armored military vehicles along Israel's border with the Gaza Strip,...
Israeli Cabinet to consider possible deal for release of some hostages held by Hamas
Chris Nagus said he saw a mess outside his train window, looking out at trash, construction...
View from this ‘Polar Express’ train ride not so jolly for families, riders say
Travellers queue up to pass through the south security checkpoint at Denver International...
Record crowds are expected to take to the air and roads for Thanksgiving