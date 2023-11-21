More dogs experiencing THC poisoning as states continue to legalize use

As more states legalize cannabis, vets report more pets are getting sick from accidentally ingesting THC. Reporter: Tisha Powell, Videojournalist: Rebecca Knier
By Tisha Powell and Stacy Wimmer
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 2:22 PM MST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — Dog owners know their pets love to nose around, but that nosiness is becoming a problem in states with legalized marijuana.

According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, more dogs are getting sick after eating pot products that have been dropped on the ground.

That’s because dogs process THC, the substance that makes humans high, differently.

InvestigateTV+ examines this growing danger for dog owners, and what you can do to keep your pet safe. Watch the full story in the video at the top of the page.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE FULL EPISODE OF InvestigateTV+ INCLUDING THIS STORY

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Delta Panthers Football wins first title since 1960
Delta Panthers Football wins first title since 1960
This combo of images provided by the Muskogee County, Okla., Sheriff’s Office shows Jon...
Colorado funeral home owners where decomposing bodies found returned to state to face charges
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams (8) passes the ball away from Denver Nuggets...
Nikola Jokic Injury Status - Nuggets vs. Clippers Injury Report November 27
Limited warming will keep us chilly this week. That limited warming also sets the path toward...
Slow, limited warming this week leads to our next snow maker