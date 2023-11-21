Mesa County 2023 Coordinated Election results certified

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The statewide audit was completed Monday without any discrepancies for Mesa County’s 2023 Coordinated Election.

The official results confirm Jose Luis Chaves won Mesa County Valley School District A’s seat. Barbara Evanson won district B.

Nearly 70% of voters voted against proposition HH and nearly 60% voted for proposition II.

You can view the full list of certified election results here.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.