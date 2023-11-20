Celebrate the holiday with an outdoor adventure on Fresh Air Friday

By (Cristian Sida)
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 4:02 PM MST
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife is encouraging people to spend time outdoors this “Fresh Air Friday,” which falls on November 24.

This is the 9th annual event that aims to create new outdoor memories and experiences for everyone. Visitors can enjoy free entry to all Colorado state parks on this day. To plan your outdoor adventure, you can use the Colorado State Park finder or the free Colorado trail explorer mobile app. However, visitors should be aware that some park visitor centers may not be open or fully staffed due to the state holiday.

