Buckley Park to reopen in Montrose

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The City of Montrose announced the official grand opening ceremony and celebration for Buckley Park, following months of efforts to enhance safety, playground equipment, and overall accessibility.

The event will take place on Saturday, December 2, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The decision to prioritize the park playground replacement project was made after a comprehensive audit of all city playgrounds in 2021. The audit revealed that several playgrounds were no longer in usable condition, and Buckley Park, being one of the oldest and busiest parks in the city, was chosen as the first candidate for replacement.

