Buckley Park to reopen in Montrose

Buckley Park in Montrose Park.
Buckley Park in Montrose Park.(City of Montrose)
By (Cristian Sida)
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 3:33 PM MST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The City of Montrose announced the official grand opening ceremony and celebration for Buckley Park, following months of efforts to enhance safety, playground equipment, and overall accessibility.

The event will take place on Saturday, December 2, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The decision to prioritize the park playground replacement project was made after a comprehensive audit of all city playgrounds in 2021. The audit revealed that several playgrounds were no longer in usable condition, and Buckley Park, being one of the oldest and busiest parks in the city, was chosen as the first candidate for replacement.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State lawmakers pass bills for TABOR refunds, property taxes.
Property tax, TABOR bills pass committee
A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
Delta and Rifle Football set to Clash in State Championship, Montrose Advances
Delta and Rifle Football set to Clash in State Championship, Montrose Advances
The sun will return on Monday morning and bring blue skies through Wednesday.
The storm system clears up overnight, leading to a warm start to the week.
A new storm system will enter the Grand Valley early Sunday morning, bringing more rain and...
Precipitation continues through Sunday due to a new storm system from the state’s northwest corner.

Latest News

The Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center, nestled in Divide, Colorado, proudly announces the...
Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center celebrates the arrival of American Red Wolf
LGBTQIA Friendsgiving
LGBTQIA Friendsgiving!
Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) pulls in a touchdown as Minnesota Vikings...
Wilson, Sutton hook up for winning TD as Broncos rally to end Vikings’ 5-game winning streak, 21-20
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, left, shoots against Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade,...
Cavaliers beat the defending champion Nuggets
Annual Holiday Fine Art & Craft Fair at The Art Center
Annual Holiday Fine Art & Craft Fair at The Art Center