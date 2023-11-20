2 people and a dog were rescued by the Coast Guard 90 miles from shore

The couple's sailboat became disabled after water got in through a broken porthole. (SOURCE: TMX)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 2:01 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEARWATER, Fla. (Gray News) – The Coast Guard rescued two people along with their dog after they became stuck 90 miles off the Florida coast on a sailboat Saturday.

An aircrew brought the couple back to Air Station Clearwater in a MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter, according to a release from the Coast Guard.

Both of the people and the dog were all in good health.

Watchstanders were notified of the stranded sailboat at about 11 a.m. Saturday. They learned a porthole in the boat broke, allowing water to get into the vessel and damage the electronics inside.

The Coast Guard was able to determine the boat’s last known location and found the couple and their dog soon after.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State lawmakers pass bills for TABOR refunds, property taxes.
Property tax, TABOR bills pass committee
A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
Delta and Rifle Football set to Clash in State Championship, Montrose Advances
Delta and Rifle Football set to Clash in State Championship, Montrose Advances
The sun will return on Monday morning and bring blue skies through Wednesday.
The storm system clears up overnight, leading to a warm start to the week.
A new storm system will enter the Grand Valley early Sunday morning, bringing more rain and...
Precipitation continues through Sunday due to a new storm system from the state’s northwest corner.

Latest News

Buckley Park in Montrose Park.
Buckley Park to reopen in Montrose
Rakim Mayers, aka A$AP Rocky, drinks water during a preliminary hearing at the Clara Shortridge...
A$AP Rocky must stand trial on charges he fired gun at former friend, judge rules
Health officials said 31 premature babies in “extremely critical condition” were transferred...
Israel battles Hamas near another Gaza hospital sheltering thousands
Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump speaks to Texas state...
Court seems inclined to keep restricting Trump’s trial speech. But gag order could be narrowed
The Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center, nestled in Divide, Colorado, proudly announces the...
Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center celebrates the arrival of American Red Wolf