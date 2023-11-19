‘The Sopranos’ and ‘Goodfellas’ actress Suzanne Shepherd dead at 89, reports say

Suzanne Shepherd, 89, known for her roles in “The Sopranos” and “Goodfellas,” died Friday...
Suzanne Shepherd, 89, known for her roles in “The Sopranos” and “Goodfellas,” died Friday morning in her home in New York City, according to Variety.(Gray News)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 12:36 PM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Suzanne Shepherd, 89, known for her roles in “The Sopranos” and “Goodfellas,” died Friday morning in her home in New York City, according to Variety.

Shepherd also had roles in “Jacob’s Ladder,” “Tree Lounge,” “Lolita,” “American Cuisine,” “Living Out Loud,” “Requiem for a Dream,” “Harold,” “The Week Of,” and “The Performance.”

She was born on Oct. 31, 1934. She made her acting debut in 1988 in “Mystic Pizza.”

A memorial service for her will be announced early next year.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A juvenile was killed by a metal gate at Centennial Elementary at 2200 West Westmore on Friday,...
Young girl dies after gate falls on her at school
Dogs in multiple states have been sickened by a mysterious and potentially fatal respiratory...
Mysterious and potentially fatal respiratory illness affecting dogs in multiple states
Delta Football picks up right where they left off
Delta Football Preps for ‘Most Packed Game of the Year’
Blake Spencer, 20, is being recognized for catching a 16-point buck in Tuscola County.
20-year-old hunter awarded for harvesting 16-point buck: ‘Best feeling I’ve ever had’
Delta and Rifle Football set to Clash in State Championship, Montrose Advances
Delta and Rifle Football set to Clash in State Championship, Montrose Advances

Latest News

Police are searching for 52-year-old Mavis Christian Jr. after shootings in three separate...
A man who killed 3 women and a teenager is found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police say
FILE - President Joe Biden arrives at Delaware Air National Guard Base in New Castle, Del.,...
The Bidens are getting an early start on the Thanksgiving week by having dinner with service members
A person is taken away via ambulance after a Chicago Transit Authority train crashed into a...
NTSB investigators focus on ‘design problem’ with braking system after Chicago commuter train crash
This image released by Lionsgate shows Rachel Zegler, center, in a scene from "The Hunger...
Hollywood’s feast and famine before Thanksgiving, as ‘Hunger Games’ prequel tops box office