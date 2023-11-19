Last couple days for ‘Operation Christmas Child’

Operation Christmas Child
Operation Christmas Child(WGEM)
By (Kyrsten McBrayer)
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 9:53 PM MST|Updated: seconds ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The days are counting down to turn in your shoebox’s if you plan on participating in Operation Christmas child. Operation Christmas Child is a program run through the Samaritan’s Purse, a non denominational evangelical Christian organization. Each year people are invited to pack a shoebox full of gifts to children in need around the world. These boxes can be full with items like toy cars, dolls, or shoes. You can even pack personal care items like toothbrushes. Or school supplies like pencils.

Churches in Fruita, Clifton, Delta, Rifle, and Molina are set up with Operation Christmas Child. Here are more specifics.

Collection week is November 13th-20th.

