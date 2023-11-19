Grand Junction tree lighting

Downtown Tree Lighting
Downtown Tree Lighting((KKCO/KJCT))
By (Cristian Sida)
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 9:52 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Downtown Grand Junction tree lighting has officially kicked off the Christmas season.

With a sprinkling of magic dust from the old Wells Fargo rooftop, Santa Claus brought the Christmas cheer back. Downtown is now a colorful holiday atmosphere after Santa Claus lit up the streets with the annual tree lighting. And before heading back to the north pole, Santa Claus got a chance to ask kids what they would like for Christmas.

KKCO News Anchor Bernie Lange was down at the tree lighting to capture all the Christmas magic. “Fans are going wild, as they used to say in the 70s during football games, and it is officially the holiday Christmas season in downtown Grand Junction for a little bit of rain, but it hasn’t dampened the spirits down here,” said Lange.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A juvenile was killed by a metal gate at Centennial Elementary at 2200 West Westmore on Friday,...
Young girl dies after gate falls on her at school
Montrose Football runs away with win versus Central Warriors
Three Western Slope Football teams to host playoff matchups
Dogs in multiple states have been sickened by a mysterious and potentially fatal respiratory...
Mysterious and potentially fatal respiratory illness affecting dogs in multiple states
Montrose County may relocate Kinikin Road due to risk of “catastrophic failure”
Montrose County may relocate Kinikin Road due to risk of “catastrophic failure”
Judge Sarah B. Wallace presides over closing arguments in a hearing for a lawsuit to keep...
Colorado judge keeps Trump on ballot, rejecting challenge under Constitution’s insurrection clause

Latest News

Delta and Rifle Football set to Clash in State Championship, Montrose Advances
Delta and Rifle Football set to Clash in State Championship, Montrose Advances
Delta and Rifle Football set to Clash in State Championship, Montrose Advances
Delta Football picks up right where they left off
Delta Football Preps for ‘Most Packed Game of the Year’
Live to VOD recordings of KKCO newscasts
Delta Football Preps for ‘Most Packed Game of the Year’
CMU MBB second half eruption leads to win in home opener
CMU MBB second half eruption leads to win in home opener