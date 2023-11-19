GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Downtown Grand Junction tree lighting has officially kicked off the Christmas season.

With a sprinkling of magic dust from the old Wells Fargo rooftop, Santa Claus brought the Christmas cheer back. Downtown is now a colorful holiday atmosphere after Santa Claus lit up the streets with the annual tree lighting. And before heading back to the north pole, Santa Claus got a chance to ask kids what they would like for Christmas.

KKCO News Anchor Bernie Lange was down at the tree lighting to capture all the Christmas magic. “Fans are going wild, as they used to say in the 70s during football games, and it is officially the holiday Christmas season in downtown Grand Junction for a little bit of rain, but it hasn’t dampened the spirits down here,” said Lange.

