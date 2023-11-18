Delta Football Preps for ‘Most Packed Game of the Year’

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Delta Panthers Football Team are getting set for their ‘Most Packed Game of the Year’ with a trip back to the Class 2A State Championships on the line.

“Our coach told us at the beginning of the week, this might be the most packed game we’ve ever played in, because, and our community has always showed out for us and pack the stands in every game. So I don’t think it would be any different for tomorrow night or tomorrow, especially at home,” Senior Tight End and Outside Linebacker Lance Porter said.”

Delta Football is back home, after escaping with a win on the road in their quarterfinal game with The Classical Academy Titans, a narrow 16-14 victory as the clock wound down, with one of the more improbable endings to a football game. That game was played on the road for the Panthers due to a Colorado High School Activities Association rule that applies to Class 2A regarding the number of home games each team has played.

“Especially at home our atmosphere is a lot different than an away game because we don’t have as many fans that go. So I feel like home games are just very special because our, our whole community shows up,” Senior Receiver and Defensive Back Rylan Bynum said.

Now back on the Western Slope, the Panthers are primed for a semifinal matchup with the Moffat County Bulldogs, and have been utilizing the week leading up to the game to prepare.

" Monday becomes more of a recovery day, and we run through plays of what we’re going to do that week and then Tuesday, still a little bit of recovery, but we amp it up a little bit more Wednesday, gets even more ramped up, and so on throughout the week, and then Friday .It’s a prep day, and make sure everything’s feeling good,” Junior Quarterback Safety and Punter Ty Reed said.

That game in Delta will be one of three big games all happening on the Western Slope Saturday.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.