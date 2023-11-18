CMU MBB second half eruption leads to win in home opener

By (Garrett Brown)
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:15 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Mesa Men’s Basketball Team rode a strong second half to take down Texas A&M - Kingsville in the Mavericks’ home opener at a final of 91-75.

The Mavs-Javs faceoff was tied up at the half at 32-32, but the Mavs turned it on in the second half, outscoring their Lone Star Conference opponents by 16 points, and shooting at just under 67%.

Redshirt Junior Forward Trevor Baskin made his mark on the crowd in Grand Junction, putting up a double double with twenty points and fifteen rebounds, along with three assists and two blocks.

Redshirt Junior Guard Mac Riniker also had a strong home debut, coming off being named the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week. Riniker finished with 18 points, five assists, six rebounds and two steals.

Three other Mavericks scored double digits points, Redshirt Junior Guard/Forward Owen Koonce with 15, Redshirt Junior Guard Isaac Jessup with twelve, and Redshirt Junior Guard Reece Johnson with eleven.

Mavs return to action quickly, they take on Texas A&M International Saturday.

