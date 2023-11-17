Three Western Slope Football teams to host playoff matchups

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Montrose Red Hawks, Delta Panthers, and Rifle Bears will all be playing win or go home games at well, home on Saturday.

The Montrose Red Hawks coming off a win against the Pueblo West Cyclones, in their first playoff game after a first round bye. Now the Red Hawks are getting set for a quarterfinal match up with the Windsor Wizards in Class 4A. Winner of that game will advance to the 4A semifinals against the winners of a Saturday faceoff between the Erie Tigers and Dakota Ridge Eagles. If the Red Hawks and Tigers Advance to the next round, it will be a rematch of a September game in Montrose where the Tigers took down the Red Hawks 38-28. But if it’s Dakota Ridge that comes out of Saturday’s game, along with Montrose, then the Red Hawks would get to host another playoff game, with a trip to the state title game on the line.

The Undefeated Delta Panthers are back in Delta, after escaping on the road against the Classical Academy Titans in a narrow 16-14 win, with one of the oddest endings to a football game you may see in a while. a matchup with the Moffat County Bulldogs. Moffat County upset the four seeded Berthoud Spartans in the previous round to get to the Class 2A semifinals against Delta. Winner of the Panthers vs Spartans will move on to the championship game at the Pueblo Thunderbowl.

The Other team in the 2A championship will come from the winner of the game between the Eaton Reds and Rifle Bears. The Bears will host the defending class champs, looking to possibly force a rematch with the Delta Panthers, the one team that has been able to defeat the Bears this season.

All three games are set for 1:00pm Saturday.

