Colorado Attorney General’s Office to provide millions for food access, diaper programs

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Today Colorado’s Attorney General’s office announced it will be providing $3 million to food access and diaper programs statewide.

Attorney General Phil Weiser made the announcement at We Don’t Waste, an organization addressing hunger in the Denver area.

The Colorado Department of Law transferred $2.5 million to the Colorado Department of Human Services providing additional funding to an existing network. $2 million will be directed to statewide food banks, and pantry partners.

$500,000 will be provided to diaper programs. The funds for the diaper programs will help organizations distribute diapers, wipes and other essentials to families in need.

The funding is from a settlement AG Weiser reached with Wal-Mart in July over the company’s failure to ensure the price customers pay for products matches the listed price on the shelf.

