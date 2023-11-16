Vote for your favorite ‘I Voted” sticker

"I Voted" Sticker Contest
"I Voted" Sticker Contest((KKCO/KJCT))
By (Cristian Sida)
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 5:24 PM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Mesa County residents can vote for their favorite student entries in the Mesa County Elections “I Voted” Sticker Contest.

Back in September, the elections office asked kids from the first grade to seniors in high school enrolled in Mesa County schools to design a logo for the “I Voted” sticker for the upcoming presidential election in 2024.

The county received over 149 entries from different schools around the valley. The election judges picked their top favorite designs from elementary, middle, and high school students. “So we wanted to engage our community and get our kids excited about voting for the future, and we just thought it was great for our community to participate in,” said Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Bobbie Gross.

There will be two winners at the elementary level, and we have combined the high school and middle school entries into one group where residents can also vote for two winners.

Residents can vote for their favorite stickers on the county’s webpage. Voting will be open to the public through December 31. In January 2024, the elections department will announce the winning design, and Mesa County will distribute the winning stickers and digital artwork throughout the 2024 election season.

