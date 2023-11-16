Gwyneth Paltrow trial inspires new musical

The production is based on Oscar-winning actor and GOOP founder Gwyneth Paltrow’s March trial,...
The production is based on Oscar-winning actor and GOOP founder Gwyneth Paltrow’s March trial, where a retired optometrist accused her of running into him while skiing in 2016.(Law&Crime Network / YouTube)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 11:08 AM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – It’s curtains up for the musical, “Gwyneth Goes Skiing.”

The production is based on Oscar-winning actress and Goop founder Gwyneth Paltrow’s March trial, where a retired optometrist accused her of running into him while skiing in 2016.

Paltrow denied the accusation, saying he ran into her. A jury agreed with her in March, ruling in her favor.

The production company putting the musical together describes it as a “story of love, betrayal, skiing and Christmas – where you are the jury.”

It runs from Dec. 13-23 in London.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rain and mountain snow will increase across Western Colorado after midnight tonight through...
Rain and mountain snow: Round 1 on Thursday
Solar Panels
Mesa County Commissioners approve proposed solar panel farm, leaving many landowners upset
Delta County woman missing, last seen in Gunnison Gorge area
Delta County woman missing, last seen in Gunnison Gorge area
Capitol Riot
2 Colorado men arrested for involvement in Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol breach
Linda Stanley is under investigation by the Colorado Supreme Court for withholding information...
Sheriff compares Colorado district attorney to the criminals she prosecutes

Latest News

FILE - Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio, speaks during a House Intelligence Committee hearing on...
Key GOP lawmaker calls for renewal of surveillance tool as he proposes changes to protect privacy
FILE - Rep. Angie Craig, D-Minn., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill on June 24,...
Judge hands down 27-month sentence in attack on congresswoman in Washington apartment building
FILE - The Harris County (Texas) sheriff said detectives were questioning the man and that...
Texas man arrested in killings of aunt and her mother, sexual assault of his cousin, authorities say
FILE - United Auto Workers members hold picket signs near a General Motors assembly plant in...
General Motors becomes 1st of Detroit automakers to seal deal with unionized workers