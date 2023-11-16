Free COVID-19 tests available at Mesa County Public Health

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - As the COVID-19 numbers rise in the Grand Valley, Mesa County Public Health is announcing free testing kits.

MCPH says the rapid tests are easy to use and take less than 30 minutes to learn the results. Julie Hartshorn, COVID-19 outreach educator, says testing for the virus is important because people can learn quickly if they’re actively spreading it to others, can start the recommended isolation, and can also begin treatment to reduce the severity of the illness.

“So when you open up the test kit, read the instructions before you get started, wash your hands, and then you get a sample and then follow the directions,” said Hartshorn. “Each test is a little different, but the ones we have right now are a little card, and you put some drops of reagent on there. It’s very simple. You can do it.”

Kits can be picked up at the kiosk inside the Health and Human Services building, 510 29 1/2 Rd.

