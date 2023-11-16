Free COVID-19 tests available at Mesa County Public Health

Mesa County Public Health
Mesa County Public Health(Mesa County Public Health | Mesa County Public Health)
By (Cristian Sida)
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 5:13 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - As the COVID-19 numbers rise in the Grand Valley, Mesa County Public Health is announcing free testing kits.

MCPH says the rapid tests are easy to use and take less than 30 minutes to learn the results. Julie Hartshorn, COVID-19 outreach educator, says testing for the virus is important because people can learn quickly if they’re actively spreading it to others, can start the recommended isolation, and can also begin treatment to reduce the severity of the illness.

“So when you open up the test kit, read the instructions before you get started, wash your hands, and then you get a sample and then follow the directions,” said Hartshorn. “Each test is a little different, but the ones we have right now are a little card, and you put some drops of reagent on there. It’s very simple. You can do it.”

Kits can be picked up at the kiosk inside the Health and Human Services building, 510 29 1/2 Rd.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Pittsburgh Penguins and Anaheim Ducks gather at center ice, before an NHL hockey game in...
Manslaughter arrest in death of hockey player whose neck was cut with skate blade
Solar Panels
Mesa County Commissioners approve proposed solar panel farm, leaving many landowners upset
Rich Moore, 71, from Pagosa Springs, was reported missing with his dog Finney the evening of...
Colorado hiker who had been missing since August found dead with his dog alive by his side
Colorado Attorney General reaches settlement with money lender
Colorado Attorney General reaches settlement with money lender
Mesa County Department of Health hires new Executive Director
Mesa County Department of Health hires new Executive Director

Latest News

Delta County woman missing, last seen in Gunnison Gorge area
Delta County woman missing, last seen in Gunnison Gorge area
Holiday safety tips
Capitol Riot
2 Colorado men arrested for involvement in Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol breach
If you have seen her or have information related to her disappearance, the Delta County Sheriff...
Delta County woman missing, last seen in Gunnison Gorge area