Delta County woman missing, last seen in Gunnison Gorge area

DELTA, Colo. (KJCT) - The Delta County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find missing woman Samantha Bartolo.

According to the Delta County Sheriff’s Office, Bartolo was reported missing on November 12 after family members had not seen or heard from her in three days.

Family and police said that Bartolo was last seen leaving the trailer she was living in with her boyfriend on November 10 in the Gunnison Gorge Conservation Area, near H-75 Road east of Delta.

Bartolo was described by police as 5′10″ tall with bright red hair. She was last seen wearing black yoga pants and a spaghetti strap black shirt.

Law enforcement said that the Delta County Search & Rescue Team alongside deputies with the sheriff’s office have been searching the area she disappeared for three days.

If you have seen her or have information related to her disappearance, the DCSO asks that you call Delta County dispatch at (970) 874-2015.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.