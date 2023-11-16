Colorado woman killed in Bahamas after catamaran capsizes

The cause of the 74-year-old woman’s death was not immediately clear, said law enforcement.
By (Kacie Sinton)
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 4:44 PM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
COMMONWEALTH OF THE BAHAMAS (KJCT) - An American tourist from Colorado died in the Bahamas when a catamaran carrying more than 100 people to a private island capsized.

A video posted on social media shows passengers screaming as the catamaran tilts to one side, and some jump into the water and begin swimming to nearby boats.

Local police said that the tourist, a 74-year-old woman from Broomfield, Colorado whose name has not yet been released was on a five day vacation with her family when the catamaran sank Tuesday morning.

The cause of the 74-year-old woman’s death was not immediately clear, said law enforcement. Police said that the woman was found unconscious when officers pulled her and the rest of the passengers and crew from the water.

The other passengers and crew were rescued. Two other people were taken to a medical facility, but authorities had no word on their condition.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

