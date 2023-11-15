Roice-Hurst Humane Society’s Pet of the Week

Roice-Hurst Humane Society's bring in Morris whose up for adoption.
By (Bruclyn Tribble)
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 11:39 AM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Here is Roice-Hurst Humane Society’s pet of the week!

Morris is a handsome 1-year-old ginger boy cat who loves to play, explore, and snuggle up with the other cats at the shelter. Morris has previously lived successfully with a dog and other cats.

Morris would make a great addition to any family.

For more information about how to adopt any animal at the shelter or to help volunteer, you may call 970-434-7337!

