Roice-Hurst Humane Society’s Pet of the Week
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 11:39 AM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Here is Roice-Hurst Humane Society’s pet of the week!
Morris is a handsome 1-year-old ginger boy cat who loves to play, explore, and snuggle up with the other cats at the shelter. Morris has previously lived successfully with a dog and other cats.
Morris would make a great addition to any family.
For more information about how to adopt any animal at the shelter or to help volunteer, you may call 970-434-7337!
