Jury convicts woman of fatally poisoning her friend’s water with eye drops

A jury convicted a Wisconsin woman of fatally poisoning her friend's water with eye drops and stealing nearly $300,000 from her. (WTMJ, FAMILY PHOTOS via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 10:19 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) - A jury on Tuesday convicted a Wisconsin woman of fatally poisoning her beautician friend’s water with eye drops and stealing nearly $300,000 from her.

Jessy Kurczewski, 39, of Franklin, told investigators she gave Lynn Hernan a water bottle filled with six bottles of Visine in 2018, according to a criminal complaint. A Waukesha County jury found her guilty Tuesday of first-degree intentional homicide and two counts of theft in connection with Hernan’s death, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

Kurczewski’s attorneys did not speak with reporters following the verdict.

Hernan was found dead in her Pewaukee condo in October 2018 with crushed medication on her chest. According to a criminal complaint, Kurczewski called police and said her friend wasn’t conscious or breathing. Kurczewski said she was a family friend and had been checking on Hernan daily. She had said there was a possibility Hernan was suicidal.

The Waukesha County medical examiner ruled Hernan’s death a homicide after discovering tetrahydrozoline, an ingredient in Visine, in Hernan’s system.

When investigators told Kurczewski that Hernan was poisoned and the scene was staged to look like a suicide, she said it was what Hernan wanted and she must have staged her own suicide, according to the complaint. Kurczewski later told investigators she brought Hernan a water bottle loaded with six bottles’ worth of Visine, according to the complaint.

Detectives also eventually concluded Kurczewski stole $290,000 from Hernan.

Kurczewski is set to be sentenced Dec. 7. The homicide charge carries a mandatory life sentence. The theft charges each carry a maximum five years in prison.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Pittsburgh Penguins and Anaheim Ducks gather at center ice, before an NHL hockey game in...
Manslaughter arrest in death of hockey player whose neck was cut with skate blade
Rich Moore, 71, from Pagosa Springs, was reported missing with his dog Finney the evening of...
Colorado hiker who had been missing since August found dead with his dog alive by his side
The end of this week will transition toward rain and high-elevation snow.
Multiple rounds of rain and mountain snow arrive late this week
A climber had fallen 40 feet while on a multi‐pitch climb called “Mudflap Girl”.
Grizzly Creek Rescue
Kourtni Smith, a mother of five, was diagnosed with a terminal cancer and is now preparing her...
Mother of 5 with terminal cancer prepares her family for the end

Latest News

A jury convicted a Wisconsin woman of fatally poisoning her friend's water with eye drops and...
Woman found guilty of homicide in eye drop poisoning death
Vigil held for Israel
Israel vigil brings community members together in complete solidarity
The vigil was held at the old Mesa County Courthouse from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Israel vigil brings community members together in complete solidarity
Palestinians line up for food during the ongoing Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip in Rafah...
Israeli military forces raid Gaza’s largest hospital in operation against Hamas