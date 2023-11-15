‘Clean shot to the kidneys’: GOP lawmaker says McCarthy elbowed him in the back

A Tennessee lawmaker said the former House speaker elbowed him while walking down the hall on Tuesday. (Source: CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 10:37 AM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The quarreling between Republican lawmakers is apparently getting physical.

Tennessee Rep. Tim Burchett accused former House speaker Kevin McCarthy of elbowing him in the back while he was talking to a reporter on Tuesday.

“And it kind of caught me off guard because it was a clean shot to the kidneys, and I turned back and there was, there was Kevin and, um, and for a minute I was kind of, ‘What the heck just happened?’” he said.

Burchett said he chased after McCarthy.

Rep. Kevin McCarthy said the hallway where the alleged incident took place is small. (Source: CNN)

“Of course, he’s a, as I’ve stated many times ... he’s a bully with $17 million and a security detail,” he said. “You know, he’s the type of guy that when you’re a kid would throw a rock over the fence and run home and hide behind his mama’s skirt. ... It, you know, that’s not the way we handle things in East Tennessee.”

McCarthy denied the incident, saying, “I didn’t shove or elbow him. It’s a tight hallway.”

Burchett, by the way, was one of the eight House Republicans who voted to oust McCarthy from his speakership.

Meanwhile, Rep. Matt Gaetz, another from the group that ousted the then-speaker, said he is filing a formal ethics complaint against McCarthy over the altercation.

Rep. Tim Burchett said Rep. Kevin McCarthy elbowed him Tuesday while he was talking to a reporter. (Source: CNN)

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Pittsburgh Penguins and Anaheim Ducks gather at center ice, before an NHL hockey game in...
Manslaughter arrest in death of hockey player whose neck was cut with skate blade
Solar Panels
Mesa County Commissioners approve proposed solar panel farm, leaving many landowners upset
Rich Moore, 71, from Pagosa Springs, was reported missing with his dog Finney the evening of...
Colorado hiker who had been missing since August found dead with his dog alive by his side
An investigation found MoneyLion’s practices violated the Colorado Uniform Consumer Credit Code.
Colorado Attorney General reaches settlement with money lender
Mesa County Public Health
Mesa County Department of Health hires new Executive Director

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, leaves after a court appearance, July 26, 2023,...
Hunter Biden wants Trump documents subpoenaed to investigate any political pressure on criminal case
Marvelous Mouse Travels is teaming up with Royal Caribbean for a Taylor Swift-themed cruise in...
A Taylor Swift-themed cruise sets sail next year
Rep. Kevin McCarthy said the hallway where the alleged incident took place is small. (Source:...
'I didn't know what he was talking about': McCarthy denies elbowing lawmaker
Rep. Tim Burchett said Rep. Kevin McCarthy elbowed him Tuesday while he was talking to a...
Burchett claims McCarthy elbowed him in hallway