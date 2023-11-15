2 Colorado men arrested for involvement in Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol breach

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Two more Colorado men have been arrested in connection to the Jan. 6 capital riots.

Investigators say Eric Zeis, 37, and Justin Schulze, 31, drove from their home in Colorado Springs to Washington, D.C. to attend the former president’s speech and “Stop the Steal” rally on Jan. 6, 2021.

The pair are facing a felony charge of obstruction of law enforcement as well as several misdemeanors including:

Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds

Disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building

