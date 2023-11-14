Westlake Irrigation Construction Project begins today, closing the disc golf course

Westlake Irrigation Construction Project begins today
Westlake Irrigation Construction Project begins today(Pixabay | MGN)
By Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 5:51 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The disc golf course at Westlake Park will be temporarily closed from today until the end of the year to replace the irrigation system but the trail that passes through the park will remain open during the project, with a slight detour.

The playground and skate park will remain open for public use. The current sprinkler system has reached the end of its lifespan and needs replacement. The project aims to improve water efficiency and is part of a phased approach to enhance the quality and sustainability of the park.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A climber had fallen 40 feet while on a multi‐pitch climb called “Mudflap Girl”.
Grizzly Creek Rescue
A motorcyclist died in a crash with a bus in Olathe Friday afternoon.
Motorcyclist dies in crash involving school bus, police say
Purple Heart ceremony in Grand Junction.
Local veteran receives Purple Heart
Montrose, Rifle, Delta Football Teams all advance in State Playoffs
Montrose, Rifle, Delta Football Teams all advance in State Playoffs
Cameo exit
Woman killed in rollover crash on I-70

Latest News

The project is going to be a 40-unit apartment complex to house the more vulnerable population...
Mother Teresa Place will house Grand Valley’s most vulnerable
Colorado gas prices were lower than the country's average last week
Colorado gas prices are 9 cents less than the country’s average
Rich Moore, 71, from Pagosa Springs, was reported missing with his dog Finney the evening of...
Colorado hiker who had been missing since August found dead with his dog alive by his side
Mother Teresa Place will provide housing for the most vulnerable people in the Grand Valley
Mother Teresa Place will house Grand Valley’s most vulnerable