Mother Teresa Place will house Grand Valley’s most vulnerable

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Housing for the most vulnerable part of our society was a focus for the city and the Catholic Outreach in mid-2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic. When the idea of Mother Teresa Place came to the forefront, fast forward to the present day and that dream seems to have become a reality.

Today the Fan Fair Project is kicking off. The city has made an investment of $2.3 million in the Mother Teresa Project; $800,000 for land acquisition and $1.5 million in ARPA funds. Additionally, the City Council authorized $96,784 in federal CDBG funds that the city administers to the Catholic Outreach Mother Teresa Project.

Beverly Lampley, the Director of Development and Communications at Grand Valley Outreach said, “This will help to give them a better way of life, it’s not an easy thing, they don’t just come in and do nothing. We will work with them to achieve their best life, whatever that is.”

The project is going to be a 40-unit apartment complex to house the more vulnerable population of people on the street, such as homeless people living with addictions, illnesses, and disabilities. This will be the Grand Valley Catholic Outreach’s fourth housing unit in the area.

