Colorado gas prices are 9 cents less than the country’s average

Colorado gas prices were lower than the country's average last week(Pexels | MGN)
By Digital Team
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 6:17 PM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Prices at the pump are starting to look a bit better as the holiday travel season approaches.

According to Gas Buddy, prices fell by 14 cents per gallon last week. That averages to about $3.24 for gas stations across Colorado. They also mentioned that there was a station that had gas at $1. 71 just yesterday, but they did not make mention of where that location is at.

The country’s average price for gas is $3.33, which makes Colorado’s average 9 cents less than the country’s average.

