Target will be closed on Thanksgiving

Target stores first closed on Thanksgiving in 2020 during the pandemic, but the policy has now...
Target stores first closed on Thanksgiving in 2020 during the pandemic, but the policy has now been made permanent.(Glenn Beltz | Glenn Beltz / CC BY 2.0)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 2:27 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Target will be closed on Thanksgiving for the fourth year in a row.

In a statement on Nov. 8, Target CEO Brian Cornell said stores first closed on Thanksgiving in 2020 during the pandemic, but the policy has now been made permanent.

“Staying closed for the first time on Thanksgiving Day 2020 helped us take care of our team and guests during the pandemic,” Cornell said. “But once I heard from team members how much they appreciated that time with their families, it was an easy decision to make the policy permanent, and our store teams have had that time off ever since.”

Walmart, similarly, will also be closed on Thanksgiving for the fourth consecutive year.

Walmart announced its decision last month.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A climber had fallen 40 feet while on a multi‐pitch climb called “Mudflap Girl”.
Grizzly Creek Rescue
A motorcyclist died in a crash with a bus in Olathe Friday afternoon.
Motorcyclist dies in crash involving school bus, police say
Purple Heart ceremony in Grand Junction.
Local veteran receives Purple Heart
Montrose, Rifle, Delta Football Teams all advance in State Playoffs
Montrose, Rifle, Delta Football Teams all advance in State Playoffs
Cameo exit
Woman killed in rollover crash on I-70

Latest News

The U.S. military has identified the five soldiers killed in a helicopter crash on Friday: from...
Army Special Operations Command mourns 5 US troops killed in helicopter crash
Police in Texas say five people, including three children, were shot at a flea market. One of...
Child dead, 4 people injured after shooting at Texas flea market
A government shutdown looms as the new House speaker struggles to control hardliners. (CNN,...
Shutdown showdown: Speaker's government funding plan faces opposition
Brother Wolf Animal Rescue said Peaches died in her sleep after she was taken into their care.
Peaches, severely neglected puppy rescued by animal shelter, passes away